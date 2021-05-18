Elena Baryshkina

One Line Art. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial.

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hire Me
  • Save
One Line Art. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial. leaf rose face line one line art line art design illustration vector
Download color palette

MY NEW STYLISH TUTORIAL in Adobe Illustrator!
Hey, guys! Today I'm going to show you how to make a one line rose, face and tropical leaf. One line art is a very modern and stylish art and you can see it on packaging, logos or posters and etc.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUqjKSn9mc8

Come and Learn!
Elena :)))

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hey, guys! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to see you!
Hire Me

More by Elena Baryshkina

View profile
    • Like