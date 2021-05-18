Fitness Tracker App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Get to a healthier and more active life with our new fitness tracker mobile app.
Here we have designed an elegant app design which can help you to monitor daily based statistics such as daily calorie, weight record, pulse rate and daily steps. We have tried to make an app that is minimal and easy to use without any distractions.
We've crafted the color scheme to give out positive vibrations to end-users. It's very colorful and playful, with the use of bright colors. The background of the home screen also helps to create a lively atmosphere that inspires to use this kind of app.
Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
