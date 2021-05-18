Felic Art Team
Loftium-3

Loftium-3 loftium rent village town map traveler travel holiday vacation explorer trip woman man girl boy role character illustration
Hey guys,

Glad to share with you the new illustration we did for Loftium! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Illustrator: Kenvy H.

Cheers!

