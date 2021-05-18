Jorge Báez

Settings Page • Daily UI 007

Settings Page • Daily UI 007 ios uidesign productdesigner product design figma dailyui app ux uiux ui
The challenge was to make a settings page, so I tried to do something similar to iOS Design.

#DailyUI

Posted on May 18, 2021
