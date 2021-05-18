Chaganti Leela Sankar

OTT App Screen

OTT App Screen adobe photoshop figma movie app entertainment hotstar netflix ott app
This is the OTT App Screen shows how these apps are in Dark Theme based on the principle of "Designing for Focus.

Posted on May 18, 2021
