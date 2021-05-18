Laundry App Design

Today I would like to share the design of a mobile app for laundry delivery on-demand service. An app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Log in, choose the type of service you're seeking, select the nearby laundry, schedule a pickup time, and get the fresh clothes delivered at your doorsteps.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

