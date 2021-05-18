Laundry App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Today I would like to share the design of a mobile app for laundry delivery on-demand service. An app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Log in, choose the type of service you're seeking, select the nearby laundry, schedule a pickup time, and get the fresh clothes delivered at your doorsteps.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates.Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
*Customization available as per your requirement.