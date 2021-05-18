Hi, everybody! 😊

Integrity Toys is a family-launched company that produces unbelievable amazing collectible dolls showing respect and appreciation to all cultures. Designers display various trends of high fashion clothing styles and accessories producing the dolls. Every detail is important to the designers, from the beautiful facial expressions to the exquisite fabrics and stitching. Each doll is a representation of the company’s standards to provide the world’s best and unique selection.

I was so inspired by these amazing dolls that decided to express respect to designers and create the shot on Dribbble and a project on Behance. You can also observe it on my Instagram

Press "L" and follow if you like it :-)