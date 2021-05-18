002 Portfolio MM2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey everyone 👋
Glad to share with you the progress I’ve made on my portfolio website. As I have been working on this I’ve been learning a lot about typography from an Awwwards course by @Mario Šestak from @Bornfight as I wanted this site to be type-based and making sure that content is easy to digest and is visually appealing. And, I’m excited to see how these mobile screens turned out.
I’ll be uploading more soon, be sure to stay tuned.
-
4 Column Grid (Mobile)
Aeonik Typeface
-
Stay Safe &
Do Awesome Work
👾