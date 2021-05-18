Andrii Panchyk

Kuuper

Hi everyone!

This stakeholder management tool helps you systemize and synergize your professional network.

Platform makes it easier to understand and influence politics through AI generated insights and comprehensive overviews of your stakeholders and their activity.

Posted on May 18, 2021
