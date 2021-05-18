Syahrul Falah

Muzika - Music Streaming Mobile App Design

Muzika - Music Streaming Mobile App Design music app playlist song music player streaming music mobile app app ui ui design
Hello Dribbblers,
Take a look at a new design for the Muzika - Music streaming mobile app to play your favorite song

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.
Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below.

Available for the new projects.
Say Hello to syahrulfalah0912@gmail.com

Posted on May 18, 2021
