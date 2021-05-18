Crew.work — Design components 🧑‍🚀

Hey Folks! 👋

I’m very happy today to showcase a preview of components we've been working on for the last couple of months at eFounders!

Crew is the first all-in-one recruiting platform that empowers you to hire the best people. We designed many new components to help recruiters to manage their talent pool in a few clicks, with the best experience. 🧑‍🚀

Special thanks to Juliette, Martin, Didier and eFounders team for their help on designing this product. ❤️

