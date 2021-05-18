🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Asan Crypto Motion Graphics
A part of this Motion graphics #3
Asan crypto is a platform built into a bot for trading in cryptocurrency.😍
Glad to know your feedback🙏
-
Want to watch the full video?
Click here
-
Producer: Viraa Studio
Project Manager: yahya khorramian
Director and Motion Designer: Ali Khoramian
Illustrator: Jaweed Hajatpour
Music and Sound Design: Amir Rostami
Narrator: Armin Afazel
Client: asan crypto
-
More: Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin