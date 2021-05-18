Ali Kh0ramian

Trading

Ali Kh0ramian
Ali Kh0ramian
  • Save
Trading illustration animation art after effects motiongraphics mgcollective character animation motiondesign motion graphic motion design animation
Download color palette

Asan Crypto Motion Graphics
A part of this Motion graphics #3
Asan crypto is a platform built into a bot for trading in cryptocurrency.😍
Glad to know your feedback🙏
-
Want to watch the full video?
Click here
-
Producer: Viraa Studio
Project Manager: yahya khorramian
Director and Motion Designer: Ali Khoramian
Illustrator: Jaweed Hajatpour
Music and Sound Design: Amir Rostami
Narrator: Armin Afazel
Client: asan crypto
-
More: Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

Ali Kh0ramian
Ali Kh0ramian

More by Ali Kh0ramian

View profile
    • Like