Hannah Raju

Youtuber Homepage Design

Hannah Raju
Hannah Raju
  • Save
Youtuber Homepage Design portfolio entertainer youtuber webdesign uidesign fun bright branding homepage web ui design
Download color palette

My finished design for my brother's entertainment portfolio website. Sticking to his brand colors of bright yellow, red, and blue I was able to have a ton of fun creating this for him!

Feedback is always appreciated, thanks!

I'm always looking for new projects! If you have an idea in mind, send me an email at hannahraju96@gmail.com :)

Hannah Raju
Hannah Raju

More by Hannah Raju

View profile
    • Like