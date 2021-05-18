Web design of beauty store

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Beautistore is a saas project where candidates providing services like makeup artist, hair cutting and so on will be hired by salon owners on monthly or hourly basis and candidates can interact with salon owners through call or chat and can be paid through this platform.
For more like this projects, do message or email on primocys@gmail.com
Do show some love by pressing L. Love to hear your feedbacks
Thanks