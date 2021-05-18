Kanika Banvet

Web design of beauty store

Web design of beauty store saas design saas website saas prototype profile services store booking candidate webdesign web beauty store beauty mobile design design ui modern ui
Beautistore is a saas project where candidates providing services like makeup artist, hair cutting and so on will be hired by salon owners on monthly or hourly basis and candidates can interact with salon owners through call or chat and can be paid through this platform.

For more like this projects, do message or email on primocys@gmail.com

