Kristina Zeljukina

Spring

Kristina Zeljukina
Kristina Zeljukina
Hire Me
  • Save
Spring red illustration space poppy floral plants character design 2d character character procreate 2d girl character texture flower girl spring
Download color palette

Follow me   Instagram

Kristina Zeljukina
Kristina Zeljukina
Illustrations &Animation
Hire Me

More by Kristina Zeljukina

View profile
    • Like