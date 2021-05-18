Treasure box: Gold coin explosion

Inspired by seeing a lot of artists, I decided to give a try on the treasure box modelling and animation. I gave it a stylised look by doing hand painted textures this time. Since I wanted a little quirky squash and stretch effect on the box, added in a lattice deformer with controller along with the rig system for easy animation. What do you think?

Watch the full video and the process video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO7wiENDQiF/