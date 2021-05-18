Saptak Paul

Treasure box: Gold coin explosion

Treasure box: Gold coin explosion 3dartwork 3dartist 3dmodel motiongraphics motion design 3danimation animation animated goldcoin gold treasure chest treasure hunt treasure eevee game art game design blender3d blender3dart blender 3d art
Inspired by seeing a lot of artists, I decided to give a try on the treasure box modelling and animation. I gave it a stylised look by doing hand painted textures this time. Since I wanted a little quirky squash and stretch effect on the box, added in a lattice deformer with controller along with the rig system for easy animation. What do you think?

Watch the full video and the process video here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CO7wiENDQiF/

