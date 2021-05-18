Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Félix Botella

UI Concept design | EzyGain website (Pro)

Hello there!

Here is a website concept I did for my startup. This web page introduces our balance and gait rehabilitation treadmill destined to hospitals, nursing homes and physiotherapists. 

Hope you guys enjoy the render! Your feedback is welcome. 🙂

