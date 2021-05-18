Brooke Pathakis

36 Days of Type _ O

Brooke Pathakis
Brooke Pathakis
  • Save
36 Days of Type _ O 0 zero newsprint flexible liquify warped squiggly squiggle fluid glitchy handlettering daily lettering logo 36daysoftype08 hand drawn type 36daysoftype monogram design typography
Download color palette
Brooke Pathakis
Brooke Pathakis

More by Brooke Pathakis

View profile
    • Like