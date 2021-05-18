VictorThemes

Elston – Portfolio for Freelancers & Agencies

Elston – Portfolio for Freelancers & Agencies wordpress theme studio showcase portfolio photography parallax modules modern mobile minimalist masonry illustration freelance designer creative agency
Elston is a visually stunning and impactful WordPress theme for a creative and professional agency, portfolio. The design is more modern with comprehensive functionalities and suitable for elegant & innovative website seekers. It will satisfy all the needs of your premium site feeling with endless possibilities.

Main Features:

Amazing Home Demo Variations
Portfolio Grid & Column Variations
7 Stunning Hover Effects
12 Single Project Layouts
2 Modern Blog Layout Option
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

