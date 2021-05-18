2.0 UI for Portrait Love - Photo editing app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Portrait Love is the simplest photo editing app to create stunning edits and effects. With 2.0, we bring many new features to Portrait Love, also UI is going Dark-Mode only for better battery efficiency in its power intensive processing for even better performance.
Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879
If you're looking to invest in Portrait Love, write to us at ioskevinshah@gmail.com