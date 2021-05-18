Prateek Singhal

2.0 UI for Portrait Love - Photo editing app

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
2.0 UI for Portrait Love - Photo editing app redesign app revamp ui
Download color palette

Portrait Love is the simplest photo editing app to create stunning edits and effects. With 2.0, we bring many new features to Portrait Love, also UI is going Dark-Mode only for better battery efficiency in its power intensive processing for even better performance.

Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879

If you're looking to invest in Portrait Love, write to us at ioskevinshah@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like