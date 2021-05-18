Zachary Styles

Paradise Protea - Digital (Black)

🌻 South Africa is a golden country, filled with rich cultures as much as its flora. The protea, a shining example of our country's heritage and a symbol of our economy, is one of the more beautiful of its variety.

I chose to feature this prominently within one of our Rip Curl South Africa Destination prints launched in our Summer 2020 Range early in 2020.

Using a combination of a solid illustration style and some classic almost-gothic typography, Paradise Protea is a print I'm very proud of, standing strong on black and light blue fabric bases.

Who doesn't love our sun-kissed paradise? I know I do.

