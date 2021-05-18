Paradise Protea - Digital (Black)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🌻 South Africa is a golden country, filled with rich cultures as much as its flora. The protea, a shining example of our country's heritage and a symbol of our economy, is one of the more beautiful of its variety.
I chose to feature this prominently within one of our Rip Curl South Africa Destination prints launched in our Summer 2020 Range early in 2020.
Using a combination of a solid illustration style and some classic almost-gothic typography, Paradise Protea is a print I'm very proud of, standing strong on black and light blue fabric bases.
Who doesn't love our sun-kissed paradise? I know I do.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.