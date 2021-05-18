IKEA Marketplace | Copenhagen Business School Case Competition

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
The Problem:
There is a growing desire for sustainable furniture and IKEA is well positioned to continue improving circular initiatives to transform the way we live sustainable lives
The Goal:
To utilize both new and existing circular initiatives in retail operation to make sustainable choices easier and more convenient for the many customers
The Solution:
IKEA marketplace facilitates a secondary market where buyers and sellers can participate with confidence and convenience. Sellers submit standardized photos of the product so IKEA can rate the condition of the product. After approval, sellers can easily sell and recycle their unwanted items rather than disposing of them. Buyers can view identical or similar used products within the marketplace which they have scanned in person via the app.