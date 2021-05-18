Yugal Mahajan
Photo Editor orange model memories blackandwhite rotate crop dark ui black gallery photoeditor editor photo mobile app minimal clean ui visual design design app ux ui
Unfold the beautiful memories with this photo editor mobile app concept.

The standard editor tool allows users to edit their beautiful memories with filters and effects.

The minimalistic black and white color palette with an accent color gives a premium look and enhances the gallery view.

