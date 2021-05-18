Andrey KENO

Cartoon surprised octopus

Cartoon surprised octopus drawing toy expression funny design cheerful character isolated vector illustration mascot cartoon character cartoon fish shark squid crab tentacle octopus octopus clipart
Colorful illustration of a surprised octopus on a background of algae and bubbles. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/6p4y8j
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1371975-cartoon-surprised-octopus-clipart
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3919604-cartoon-surprised-octopus-clipart

