Prateek Singhal

Landing Page - Hobbmate App

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
Landing Page - Hobbmate App hobbmate social app ui ux page landing website design wix application mobile designer quality app landing page landing page design app store ui ios design app beta photo sharing
Download color palette

Hobbmate is your new Photo Sharing App to share what you're passionate about with the world. Hobbmate doesn't track user data, and believes in giving more power in its users' hands making it the perfect people's platform.

Know more here: https://hobbmate.com

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like