Nutriment Website - Feature Section

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 🏀,
The feature walkthrough of a Nutriment website, which shows the nutrition facts of some fruits and vegetables. Let me share the remaining shots in the upcoming uploads.
Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.
Thanks ✌🏻