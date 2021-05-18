Prateek Singhal

iPad UI for Hobbmate App

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
iPad UI for Hobbmate App media social ipad app ipad layout ui design ux app design mobile design mobile designer ui ux ipad pro ipados ios hobbmate design app ipad
Download color palette

Hobbmate is your new Photo Sharing App to share what you're passionate about with the world. Hobbmate doesn't track user data, and believes in giving more power in its users' hands making it the perfect people's platform.
Download Beta Version here:- https://apps.apple.com/be/app/hobbmate/id1565648375

Know more here:- https://hobbmate.com

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like