EMI Calculator India

It is a combination of many financial schemes. This is specially designed for calculating schemes available in Indian banks, post office, Mutual funds, etc. This calculator will provide the idea of your monthly EMI, Total interest, and Total payment you can also compare two loans together and plan your loan repayment in an effective way. It serves as a home loan as well as a personal loan calculator.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.softradix.financial_calculator