Hello, Dribbblers! 🖐

I am happy to share my brand new UI/UX design of T sports App.

TSports is the first sports channel in Bangladesh. This channel is a sister concern of Bashundhara Group. This sports app will coverage live streams of any kind of sports national and international.

------------

Press Like if you like it and share your valuable thoughts in the comments!

Thanks.

------------

Interested in working with me? Shoot your business inquiry to -

afnanabdullah944@gmail.com