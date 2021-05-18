Sanjana Shashi

Flamingo Logo Design Concept | Branding

Sanjana Shashi
Sanjana Shashi
  • Save
Flamingo Logo Design Concept | Branding flamingo logo flamingo logodesign logotype user interface user experience ui design graphics illustration icon design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Brand Identity Design for a Social Media Marketing company.
See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118750749/Flamiingoes-Brand-Identity-Design
#logodesign #logo #procreate

Sanjana Shashi
Sanjana Shashi

More by Sanjana Shashi

View profile
    • Like