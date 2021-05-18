Michael Crawford

Credit Card Companion

Credit Card Companion splurge frosted glass purchase smiley face money budget credit card finance scroll animation after effects xd web design animation
Budget apps sure don't hit as hard as the look on someone's face when you tell them how many times you've ate out this week. Cooking just seems so hard sometimes. I'm supporting the economy. It's a public service.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up.

Typeface is Forma by David Jonathan Ross.

Designer + Developer
