Brand Identity for ume by JAL

Ume is a brand new airline product offered by JAL(Japan Airline) on some flights between the Japan and US. Ume reconsidered the flight as
“the place for being away from distracted world.” and “Customer can really take time for themselves” rather than just a transportation or luxurious service. The work for Ume needed to show that this flights is focusing on self-care and
serenity, while also bringing its humanity and customer dedication that parental brand has to the forefront through visual identity.
Visit website for full project:
https://genkisuzuki.com/work/ume-by-jal