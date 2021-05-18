Prateek Singhal

Light Mode - Hobbmate App

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
Light Mode - Hobbmate App mobile design ux ui social app design social media design light mode blue old classic modern app killer facebook alternate instagram hobbmate social social app social media
Download color palette

Hobbmate is an ambitious effort to keep data tracking out of the social networking atmosphere while keeping it free of cost. For that, it'd logically be the most preferable choice of Social Media App users.

The Beta Version is now available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/be/app/hobbmate/id1565648375

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like