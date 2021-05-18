DrinkWise | INFS2603 Assignment 2020

The Company:

DrinkWise is an Australian non-for-profit organisation envisions a healthier and safer drinking culture amongst young Australians (DrinkWise 2020). DrinkWise aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption and increase the age young Australians are introduced to alcohol. By developing national education campaigns and partnering with community leaders, DrinkWise has taken a multi-faceted approach to drive forward their goals and create positive change in Australia.

The Problem:

Though irresponsible alcohol consumption presents a major challenge for DrinkWise, the underlying problem is that many who drink excessively are unaware of their irresponsible behaviour (Willis 2019). Indeed, whilst 87% of Australians acknowledge that excessive-drinking is problematic, only 16% of drinkers recognise their harmful alcoholic consumption (VicHealth 2020). Hence, although Australians understand the repercussions of heavy drinking, they do not believe that alcohol could affect them personally.

The Goal:

To create a solution that inspires Initiators and Followers to have a positive perception towards safe drinking and enact it. With the primary target demographic being 18-24 year-old users, DrinkWise can leverage gamification to peak their attention and incentivise their continued engagement with safe drinking (Springs-Kelley 2018).

The Solution:

MyAlchie is a gamified alcohol-tracking platform that aims to promote a safe drinking culture amongst the younger Australian generations. The product vision revolves around changing young Australian’s drinking attitude and inspiring them towards an internalisation of positive views towards safe drinking. MyAlchie aims to take a three-phase approach (aligned with the commitment curve) to promote a generational change in the way Australians consume alcohol. MyAlchie introduces three core features that motivate users to reconsider their behaviours and shift them along the commitment curve.

1) Drinker Quiz: MyDrinker aims to place individuals into one of the four categories of drinkers, with Initiators and followers being the two most unsafe drinker types. By producing infographics that demonstrates the severity of these two drinker types, a user will be more inclined to change and inspire a positive perception towards safe drinking as they do not want to be labelled as the drinker types above.

2) Progress Tracker: Once the user shows a desire to change, the Alcohol Progress Tracker is an alcohol-tracking feature that allows users to actively adopt a safe drinking habit. Users are able to set personal goals and track the amount of standards they drink by photo-scanning the drink. The result-sharing option allows Followers to be part of a community that encourages responsible-drinking.

3) Rewards Shop: To positively reinforce users, animated animal collectibles will be rewarded after safe drinking for a period of time. Completing achievements will award users in-app coins that can be used to buy virtual backgrounds and decor for their animal collectibles.