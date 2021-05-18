HIkouritsu-toshi logo and merch design

Hikouritsu-toshi(非効率都市) is a brand that empower audience to get out from their comfort zone and encourage the idea of enjoying the process by making ZINE. All members are in their mid-20s and have been questioning about the trends, such as “always has to be productive”, “spend your spare time on side hustle that creates side income”“we support SDGs! (Just try to make them look better but they don’t commit) ” that current society creates.

They wanted to create logo and design T-shirt as a part of visual identity for their first ZINE that would publish in spring of 2021. Since we agreed that the logo is also used for front design of T-shirts during making process, it has to function as identification and fashion item that appealing to potential audiences.

