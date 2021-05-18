Adhitya Putra

Question and Answer App - QnA ui exploration

Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra
  • Save
Question and Answer App - QnA ui exploration mobile ui answers questions figma quora askfm questionapp exploration mobile app mobile figmadesign ux uiux ui askapp app question ask
Download color palette

👋 Hello everyone!
Today, I'll share my exploration about Question and Answers (QnA) app.

Let me know your feedback in a comment section and press L if you like it!.

My another shot
Sharing shot on Instagram : adhii.design

Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra

More by Adhitya Putra

View profile
    • Like