Thoriq Ahmadi

Konsool - Holding Company Website

Thoriq Ahmadi
Thoriq Ahmadi
  • Save
Konsool - Holding Company Website web uidesign web design website holding company holding website design ui landingpage blur elegant modern
Download color palette

Hello all 👋
This is my exploration about holding company landing page.
Do you think its cool? good? That's I want to hear from you

Press L if you like it!
Feel free to leave feedback or opinion 😉

--------------

Reach me at:
email: thorik199@gmail.com
Instagram: thoriq.design

Thoriq Ahmadi
Thoriq Ahmadi

More by Thoriq Ahmadi

View profile
    • Like