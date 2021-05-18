Genki Suzuki

36 chocola's packaging design

36chocola’s is a chocolate chips product by Belgium chocolate company Hamlet. The aim is redesigning its package for more high end consumer without changing logo and existing color palette.

Visit website to see whole process: https://genkisuzuki.com/work/36chocolas

Posted on May 18, 2021
