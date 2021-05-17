Grace Wong

Colourblind Google Traffic | Google Case Competition 2019

The Problem:
Google’s flagship location service Google Maps poses an accessibility barrier to individuals with colour blindness when interpreting traffic conditions.

The Goal:
To construct a colour-blind accessibility option for Google Maps’ Traffic feature will alleviate the struggles of colour-blind individuals to utilise information for increased efficiency in their travels.

The Solution:
The prototype design encompasses features which eases visualisation for individuals with colour-blindness.
You can see how much difference our UX solution makes in the eyes of colour-blind individuals.

Posted on May 17, 2021
