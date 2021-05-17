Colourblind Google Traffic | Google Case Competition 2019

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Problem:
Google’s flagship location service Google Maps poses an accessibility barrier to individuals with colour blindness when interpreting traffic conditions.
The Goal:
To construct a colour-blind accessibility option for Google Maps’ Traffic feature will alleviate the struggles of colour-blind individuals to utilise information for increased efficiency in their travels.
The Solution:
The prototype design encompasses features which eases visualisation for individuals with colour-blindness.
You can see how much difference our UX solution makes in the eyes of colour-blind individuals.