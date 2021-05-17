Gaurav Kumar Pandit

tikiwarrior

Gaurav Kumar Pandit
Gaurav Kumar Pandit
  • Save
tikiwarrior characterdesign illustration branding blender app 3d modeling 3d art 3d
Download color palette

This character is inspired by
artwork : https://www.artstation.com/artwork/QZVJr
of @villaisdrawing

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Gaurav Kumar Pandit
Gaurav Kumar Pandit

More by Gaurav Kumar Pandit

View profile
    • Like