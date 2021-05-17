Victor Rosario

Loyalty

Victor Rosario
Victor Rosario
  • Save
Loyalty branding 36daysoftype colors textures calligraphy procreate details lettering
Download color palette

Loyalty artwork

Procreate+Photoshop

You can see more of my work on www.instagram.com/vrrosario

Victor Rosario
Victor Rosario

More by Victor Rosario

View profile
    • Like