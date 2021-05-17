Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 030 :: Pricing

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 030 :: Pricing adobexd dailyui030 figma web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

A well designed pricing page should be concise so that a user understands what they're paying for. Offering various plans at different price points allows users to choose the most suitable plan as well as a plan that is within their budget.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like