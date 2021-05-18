Personas: The Supplementalist

Trending designs to inspire you
How to Create Personas Without Losing the Person-ness
As it turns out, personas (like so many other things) are only as good or as bad as we make them. We’ve become used to a type of persona that only tells us what our audience does for a living, how much they make, and what kinds of newspapers they read. We’re not used to seeing personas that get into the weird, complicated reasons behind a person’s choices — why they read those kinds of newspapers, why they love their job, or why they don't love their job. We’re not used to seeing personas that deal with the whys. But that doesn’t mean they can’t.
Read more about how we create personas here.
Read more about our work for Wondrium here.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director
Copy set in Blacker Pro.