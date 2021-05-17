Luigui Calderín

Mobile app for real-time cryptocurrencies-info


A mobile app that show you the real-time information about two cryptocurrencies, BTCV and ELCASH. This is a redesign, actually available for Android, coming soon for iOS. I hope you like it!

