Station One Architects Website Design
After 28 years, Craven Huston Powers Architects (CHPA) has rebranded as Station One Architects (SOA). Paying tribute to the office building’s roots as Chilliwack’s very first fire hall, SOA wanted a fresh, dynamic brand to reflect the youthful and charismatic personality of the present-day culture of the company.

As creative director for the rebrand, I worked with the website designer to create a modern, fun and unique design that stood out against our competitors.

Posted on May 17, 2021
