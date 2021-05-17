Station One Architects Website Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
After 28 years, Craven Huston Powers Architects (CHPA) has rebranded as Station One Architects (SOA). Paying tribute to the office building’s roots as Chilliwack’s very first fire hall, SOA wanted a fresh, dynamic brand to reflect the youthful and charismatic personality of the present-day culture of the company.
As creative director for the rebrand, I worked with the website designer to create a modern, fun and unique design that stood out against our competitors.