Website for a Wholesale Fruits and Vegetables Supplier

Website for a Wholesale Fruits and Vegetables Supplier
Desenvolvimento de website responsivo para empresa especializada no fornecimento de frutas e vegetais higienizados e processados.

Principais tarefas no projeto:

- Descoberta, pesquisa, design;
- Transformação de protótipo em site WordPress;
- Otimizações de segurança e velocidade de carregamento.

