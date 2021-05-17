Simple Onboarding Screen Transitions for Portrait Love

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Simple and minimal onboarding & instructions screens and transitions for Portrait Love (with XD and AE). Portrait Love is a Photo-editing app that aims to simplify stunning photo-editing as much as possible.
Check out the app here:- https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879