Ayush Kejriwal

Medical App

Ayush Kejriwal
Ayush Kejriwal
  • Save
Medical App design app ux hospitals doctor app appointment booking clean design clean ui cleandesign doctors appointment hospital app hospital
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Medical Mobile App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot and don't forget to follow

Ayush Kejriwal
Ayush Kejriwal

More by Ayush Kejriwal

View profile
    • Like