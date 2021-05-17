Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa

Adventure Gear Shop Landing Page Design Concept

Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
  • Save
Adventure Gear Shop Landing Page Design Concept nature red glassmorphism shop gear adventure minimal exploration design concept website landing page design uiux
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Today I'm gonna share my exploration of a landing page design. The design is about an adventure gear shop.

What do you think about the design?
Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thanks 😁

Please reach to my Instagram @jauhari_jp for more of my projects 😁

Have a nice day!
Dont forget to check out my Personal website.

Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa
Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa

More by Muhammad Jauhari Jawara Perkasa

View profile
    • Like