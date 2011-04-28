Leigh Taylor

This is the visual stylesheet I am currently working up for a website theme.

Has examples of all the key elements in one PSD e.g. UI, pods,typography structure, universal elements, colour-ways etc. just to make the dev guys jobs that little bit easier. I will put the full sized version up as soon as we get the all clear.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
